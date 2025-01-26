Man who said he was stabbed by stranger admits wounding himself

A man who was found collapsed on a street in Gifu City on Friday, with a knife wound to his abdomen, and who said he had been attacked by a stranger, made the story up, police said Sunday.

According to police, the man, who is in his 40s, was found at around 7 a.m. by a passerby, NTV reported. A blood-stained knife was found near him. The man was conscious and taken to hospital where he told police a stranger had stabbed him.

The man told police his assailant was dressed in black and wearing a white face mask, but street surveillance camera footage showed no one in the area at the time of the reported attack.

Police said that when they questioned the man in hospital on Saturday, he admitted that he had stabbed himself.

© Japan Today