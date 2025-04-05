 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russell Brand became known internationally as the former husband of pop star Katy Perry Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

UK comedian Russell Brand charged with rape

4 Comments
By Helen Rowe and James Pheby
LONDON

British comedian and actor Russell Brand denied rape and sexual assault allegations on Friday after being charged with five offenses by London's Metropolitan Police.

Brand, 49, who became known internationally as the husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career in Britain with risque comedy routines, was charged with one count of rape, indecent assault and oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, police said.

The charges relate to offenses alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.

In a video response on X, Brand denied the charges.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I've never engaged in non consensual activity," he said in the video.

Jaswant Narwal, of Britain's Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors had "authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offenses".

"We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023," she said. "We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault."

Brand, who was married to Perry for 14 months between 2010 and 2012, said he was now "grateful" for the "opportunity" to defend himself against the charges.

He is due to appear in the Westminster Magistrate's Court on May 2.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police said the investigation remained open.

He urged "anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police".

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area on England's south coast, and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

He has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 -- both alleged to have taken place in Westminster.

The Press Association news agency said Brand, who is thought to be living in the United States, was charged by post.

Born in 1975 to working-class parents in Essex, east of London, Brand began his stand-up career as a teenager.

He burst onto the scene as a provocative, often lewd comedian before transforming into a Hollywood star, then an anti-establishment guru and conspiracy theorist who has millions of fans online.

He has almost seven million subscribers on YouTube, 11.3 million on X and 4.8 million on Instagram.

He presented a show on the BBC's Radio 2 station between 2006 and 2008 but left after an on-air prank when he left a sexually explicit voicemail for "Fawlty Towers" actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

He also presented a "Big Brother" spin-off show for several years, and wrote columns for the left-wing Guardian newspaper and penned two autobiographies.

He is now married to the author and illustrator Laura Gallacher, with whom they have three children.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

About time this utter cretin gets his comeuppance.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Here we are, yet another anti-establishment figure suddenly hit with "charges" the moment he gains too much influence - how convenient. Russell Brand spent years toeing the liberal line, and no one batted an eye, especially the BBC who openly cheered and clapped like trained seals at his womanizing characters portrayals.

But the second he starts questioning pharmaceutical conglomerates, the Covid cult, and dares to challenge the globalist narrative? BOOM! - dragged through the mud with decades-old accusations.

Sound familiar? They tried the same playbook with Joe Rogan: smear campaigns, Spotify pressure, CNN hit pieces - just for daring to host dissenting voices. They tried it with Novak Djokovic, Gina Carano, JK Rowling, etc and anyone else who wouldn’t bow to their precious “trust the science” script.

This isn’t justice - it’s narrative CONTROL. When you question the system, the system targets you. Brand’s real crime wasn’t what he supposed did 15 years ago - it was refusing to kneel to the machine today.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

@Jay

Mmm….k, let’s get you back to bed.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Mmm….k, let’s get you back to bed.

Mmm…k, let’s get YOU back to bed champ, and don’t forget to bend over for your 14th booster on the way.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog