8,603 people taken to hospital nationwide due to heat in week ending June 22

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says that 8,603 people were transported to hospital nationwide to be treated for symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion in the week from June 16 to June 22.

This is nine times more than the previous week, the agency said in a statement.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most cases with 896, followed by Aichi with 706 and Saitama with 648.

A total of 18 deaths were attributed to heatstroke in 14 prefectures, including Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa.

There were 210 severe cases requiring hospitalization for more than three weeks, and 3,032 moderate cases requiring short-term hospitalization. Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 5,316, or 61.8% of the total.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency is calling for people to take preventive measures such as drinking plenty of water and using air conditioners while sleeping.

© Japan Today