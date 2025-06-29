Dozens sent to hospital near Tokyo after student sprays 'insecticide'

Dozens of people were taken to a hospital from a high school on Monday after a student exposed them to what he claimed was an "insecticide" spray, police said.

None of those affected are thought to be seriously injured, local police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, said. The student at Sagami-Koyokan Senior High School told the police he "jokingly sprayed" the substance, they added.

A teacher at the school in Zama called the police around 10:45 a.m. Monday after people fell ill when they were exposed to the student's spray.

