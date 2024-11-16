 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to designate 1st lab to study deadly viruses like Ebola

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government will designate Japan's first laboratory to handle deadly pathogens like the Ebola virus for research as soon as next month, sources close to the matter said.

The facility, set up by Nagasaki University in southwestern Japan, has cleared requirements to be activated to the most stringent biosafety standards on a four-level scale, the sources said.

The country's sole lab with biosafety level 4 is at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases' Murayama branch in western Tokyo. But its role has been limited to tests, such as determining whether someone is infected with a highly contagious pathogen, under an agreement with the local government.

Nagasaki University in June submitted documents for the health ministry to begin screening of the facility, which was completed in 2021 on the university's campus at a time when the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need to study infectious diseases to develop treatments and vaccines.

The ministry will collect public feedback on the facility until Dec. 14 and designate it as a BSL-4 research facility by revising a relevant government ordinance possibly within the year, the sources said.

A BSL-4 facility handles the most hazardous agents such as the Ebola and Lassa viruses and takes measures to contain the pathogens based on World Health Organization guidelines. There are over 60 such facilities worldwide.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel