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Image: Hoshino Resorts Inc
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Luxury hotel remodeling historic former Nara prison opens

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OSAKA

A luxury hotel converted from a historic former prison in the western Japan city of Nara opened Thursday, with its operator aiming to use part of the revenue from the property to help preserve the nationally designated cultural asset.

Guests will be able to enjoy the facility's rich history while staying in one of 48 spacious suites created by combining several former solitary and shared cells. Exposed brick walls and high-set windows retain traces of the building's original use.

Hoshino Resorts Inc, which runs Hoshinoya Nara Prison, held a media preview Tuesday at the red-brick complex, which was completed in 1908.

hoshinoya_nara_prison_009_kpakm0-copy.jpeg
Image: Hoshino Resorts Inc

Four of the prison's five cell wings, arranged radially around a central guard station, have been converted into guest accommodation.

Hoshino Resorts operates the property as part of efforts to turn the historic complex into a tourist attraction. The site is near Nara Park, known for its free-roaming deer and landmarks including the Todai-ji temple complex.

A one-night stay starts at 147,000 yen per suite room, and guests can also visit the Nara Prison Museum on the site during their stay.

"We want to pass on the history and value of this building to future generations," said Masaya Kakegawa, the hotel's general manager. He added that he hopes the hotel becomes one of Nara's leading destinations for overnight visitors.

The hotel is targeting an occupancy rate of 80 percent within three years.

The prison was one of five major penitentiaries built by the government during the Meiji Era (1868-1912) as part of efforts to showcase the modernization of confinement facilities in Japan. It later served as a juvenile prison before closing in 2017 due to aging facilities.

The complex was designated as a nationally important cultural property the same year. It had initially been scheduled to open in 2024 but was delayed partly to allow for an earthquake-resistance assessment.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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