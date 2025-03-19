Semiprivate booths to be introduced on Tokaido shinkansen trains

Semiprivate booths with luxurious seats will be introduced on shinkansen bullet trains connecting Tokyo and western Japan by March 2028, the operator said Wednesday, citing expected demand from inbound tourists and business travelers.

Central Japan Railway Co will replace 20 of the 68 seats in each first-class car on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line with six luxury seats. The booths will have lockable doors, and the seats can be rotated for face-to-face conversations.

JR Central said the planned introduction of fully private booths on Tokaido shinkansen trains is now set for fall 2026. Each trainset will have two booths.

The private and semiprivate booths will be offered on about 30 percent of Tokaido shinkansen services, the company said.

Fares and other service details will be announced at a later date, JR Central said.

© KYODO