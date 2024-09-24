 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara Image: AP
national

Japan strongly alarmed by airspace breaches by Russia, China

9 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is strongly alarmed by recent airspace breaches by China and Russia and other military activities by them around the country, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

Kihara's remarks came a day after a Russian military patrol plane flew over waters in the Sea of Japan north of Hokkaido three times, prompting an Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet to fire a signal flare for the first time ever, according to the Defense Ministry.

In late August, Japan also confirmed for the first time that a Chinese military spy plane violated Japanese airspace over waters in the East China Sea off islands in Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

"We have a strong sense of crisis over those kinds of cases that have occurred successively in such a short period in waters and airspace surrounding our nation," Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo.

Kihara also noted that a total of eight Chinese and Russian naval vessels jointly sailed through the Soya Strait between Hokkaido and Sakhalin while passing from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk from Sunday to Monday.

Describing the signal flare use against the Russian plane as an "appropriate decision," Kihara said Japan will continue to monitor Chinese and Russian military activities "with strong interest" and make "necessary responses" to them.

Japan, along with its close security ally the United States, has been more vigilant against China and Russia's strengthening military cooperation in recent years, especially since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

9 Comments
Login to comment

And some say America is not to be involved. OK... Let's see how that goes.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Was the Russian jet over an indisputed Japanese island or not?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

as japan should be. japan is a sacrificial pawn for geopolitical schoolyard bullies to taunt.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Japan freaked out by the same sort of activities that the US (and now apparently Japan and likely Australia) have directed towards China for decades.

Deal with it.

-11 ( +4 / -15 )

Deal with it.

Flares, lasers, and unprofessional maneuvers by local pilots it shall be then.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Japan freaked out by the same sort of activities that the US (and now apparently Japan and likely Australia) have directed towards China for decades. 

Deal with it.

I see we’re making progress. You’re no longer denying China’s wrong-doings in the pacific but are now justifying them. I’m glad you’re slowly moving forward

5 ( +6 / -1 )

If you believe half of the things that come out of the Pentagon (or Japan's equivalent) I have a bridge to sell you. See John Kirby daily reality distortion field pressers.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

And well they should be. We are also concerned with their antics off Alaska recently.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If you believe half of the things that come out of the Pentagon (or Japan's equivalent) I have a bridge to sell you. See John Kirby daily reality distortion field pressers.

The amount of irony of this coming from someone who parrots CCP talking points is astounding

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog