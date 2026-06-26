Decision on food consumption tax cut may not come in June as planned

Japan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is increasingly likely to miss its envisioned end-of-June deadline to reach a decision with other parties on cutting the consumption tax on food and beverages due to outstanding differences, a source close to the matter said Friday.

A cross-party council on the issue was supposed to compile by next Tuesday its view on lowering the tax rate from the current 8 percent to 1 percent for two years starting April 2027, but it has become hard due to opposition parties' backlash, the source said.

Takaichi, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, has said she would move ahead with the tax reduction "as soon as possible" once the council presents its view.

The opposition parties participating in the council criticized the government's draft, based on the LDP's proposal, for not clarifying how it would make up for the expected 10 trillion yen revenue loss resulting from the tax reduction.

In their campaign for the House of Representatives election in February, the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, pledged to cut the consumption tax on food products to zero for two years to help households counter inflation.

The 1 percent tax rate plan emerged later as changing the rate to zero would require more time to adjust retailers' cash register systems.

To effectively fulfill its campaign promise of a zero tax rate, the ruling bloc also proposed annual cash handouts totaling 600 billion yen, equivalent to the expected revenue from a 1 percent tax on food.

© KYODO