 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Image: REUTERS
politics

Japan has no choice but to strengthen defense, foreign minister tells Trump administration

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities given the security situation in East Asia, Japan's foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart in a meeting on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

The return of U.S. President Donald Trump has prompted expectations that Washington may put more pressure on allies to further step up defense spending.

Spurred by concerns about China's growing military might and nuclear-armed North Korea, Tokyo is undertaking an historic defense build-up.

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday in Washington.

Iwaya told Rubio and Waltz that Japan had no choice but to continue increasing defense capabilities given the situation in East Asia, foreign ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura told a news conference in Washington.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

That'll be music to the US MIC investment club's board of directors.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

The western military machine selling over priced weapons to Japan there will never use is just icing on the cake. I live near the misery of defense and they are used car sales men selling weapons in record numbers to Japanese who just hand over the wealth of Japan. There isn’t much difference between now and the 1800’s.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Japan’s move to strengthen its defense capabilities, particularly through projects like the upcoming joint stealth fighter development with trusted allies such as the U.S., UK, and Australia, is a significant and necessary step forward.

In a world where aggression from nations like China, Russia, and North Korea threatens regional stability, it’s critical for Japan to build a more robust and self-reliant defense system. Collaborating with key allies not only ensures technological advancements but also fosters deeper security partnerships, enhancing collective deterrence.

This strategic direction empowers Japan to safeguard its sovereignty while contributing to peace and stability in East Asia. It’s a future-focused approach that balances innovation, collaboration, and national security.

Let’s hope this momentum continues, and we see more domestically built or jointly developed defense initiatives that strengthen Japan’s ability to address modern challenges effectively.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Japan must stop listing to daddy us and man up.

Japan can be politicly strong!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Tugging the forelock like a good servant.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog