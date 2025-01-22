Japan has no choice but to strengthen defense, foreign minister tells Trump administration

Japan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities given the security situation in East Asia, Japan's foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart in a meeting on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

The return of U.S. President Donald Trump has prompted expectations that Washington may put more pressure on allies to further step up defense spending.

Spurred by concerns about China's growing military might and nuclear-armed North Korea, Tokyo is undertaking an historic defense build-up.

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday in Washington.

Iwaya told Rubio and Waltz that Japan had no choice but to continue increasing defense capabilities given the situation in East Asia, foreign ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura told a news conference in Washington.

