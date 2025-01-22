Japan has no choice but to strengthen defense, foreign minister tells Trump administration

Japan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities given the security situation in East Asia, Japan's foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart in a meeting on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.
The return of U.S. President Donald Trump has prompted expectations that Washington may put more pressure on allies to further step up defense spending.
Spurred by concerns about China's growing military might and nuclear-armed North Korea, Tokyo is undertaking an historic defense build-up.
Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday in Washington.
Iwaya told Rubio and Waltz that Japan had no choice but to continue increasing defense capabilities given the situation in East Asia, foreign ministry spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura told a news conference in Washington.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
JJE
That'll be music to the US MIC investment club's board of directors.
リッチ
The western military machine selling over priced weapons to Japan there will never use is just icing on the cake. I live near the misery of defense and they are used car sales men selling weapons in record numbers to Japanese who just hand over the wealth of Japan. There isn’t much difference between now and the 1800’s.
NihonRyu
Japan’s move to strengthen its defense capabilities, particularly through projects like the upcoming joint stealth fighter development with trusted allies such as the U.S., UK, and Australia, is a significant and necessary step forward.
In a world where aggression from nations like China, Russia, and North Korea threatens regional stability, it’s critical for Japan to build a more robust and self-reliant defense system. Collaborating with key allies not only ensures technological advancements but also fosters deeper security partnerships, enhancing collective deterrence.
This strategic direction empowers Japan to safeguard its sovereignty while contributing to peace and stability in East Asia. It’s a future-focused approach that balances innovation, collaboration, and national security.
Let’s hope this momentum continues, and we see more domestically built or jointly developed defense initiatives that strengthen Japan’s ability to address modern challenges effectively.
Wasabi
Japan must stop listing to daddy us and man up.
Japan can be politicly strong!
Mr Kipling
Tugging the forelock like a good servant.