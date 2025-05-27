Osaka despondent after French Open first-round exit

Naomi Osaka has an 8-7 record at Roland Garros and has never gone beyond the third round

tennis

Naomi Osaka said she "hates disappointing people" after sliding to a tough three-set loss to Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka saved a set point in the opening set before dominating the tie-break, but Badosa ran away with the second set to force a decider.

Osaka regrouped and broke early for a 2-0 lead only for Badosa to quickly pull level, landing the crucial break in the seventh game on her way to a 6-7 (1/7), 6-1, 6-4 victory.

"It was a tough match," said Osaka, who suffered an agonising loss to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in last year's second round, having held a match point. "I think as time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better."

Former world number one Osaka is now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach to Serena Williams.

She won a lower-level title on clay earlier this month and is back in the top 50 but is still fighting to return to the sport's upper echelons.

"I hate disappointing people," said a visibly emotional Osaka.

Osaka has struggled for consistency after returning to the professional circuit last season.

But the 27-year-old had the second round in her sights after taking a one-set lead over Badosa, whose injury problems had limited her to two matches on clay in the build-up to Roland Garros.

Osaka has been wearing flower-inspired outfits this year and unveiled cherry blossom-themed shoes for Roland Garros, with a kit to match.

She took a medical timeout between the first and second sets, during which she trimmed her floral nails before later explaining that a blister issue from Rome had resurfaced.

"Since Rome, I have had, like, blisters on my hands. I think it's like from the friction of clay, because I don't have blisters on any other surface," she said.

Badosa won the first five games of the second set and said she drew inner strength from a famous compatriot as she completed a comeback win.

"I have to say that when I was 7-6 down the first thing I did was to look over there," said Badosa, pointing to Rafael Nadal's footprint carved into the Philippe Chatrier court, which was unveiled during his farewell ceremony on Sunday. "To get inspiration from Rafa. I'm like 'Come on Paula, you have to fight like he was.'"

