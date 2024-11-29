 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chinese man admits to role in Yasukuni Shrine graffiti case

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Chinese national living in Japan on Friday admitted to his involvement in a graffiti incident at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo in May.

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, pleaded guilty at the Tokyo District Court to charges of damaging property and disrespecting a place of worship, and said the motive behind his actions was not related to history issues.

"I was protesting against the discharge of treated radioactive water," he said in court, referring to the treated water from Fukushima nuclear power plant that has been released into the ocean since 2023. "I wanted to protect the ocean."

Jiang was indicted for allegedly conspiring with two other men to vandalize a stone pillar at the shrine, and spray-paint the word "toilet" in English, on May 31. The damage is estimated at 4.6 million yen.

The two other men are also Chinese nationals, Dong Guangming and Xu Laiyu, who left Japan for China on June 1. A video was posted on Chinese social media showing a man appearing to urinate on the stone pillar before spray-painting it.

Dong and Xu were placed on the wanted list in July when Jiang was arrested.

Yasukuni has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as it honors Japan's wartime leaders, who were convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal, along with the war dead.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog