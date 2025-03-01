Freelance TV host, radio announcer Mino Monta dies at 80

Mino Monta is seen in this 2013 file photo

TV personality Mino Monta died on Saturday, Japanese media reported. He was 80.

According to his family and associates, Monta choked on food at a yakiniku restaurant in Tokyo on January 16 and was taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, TV Asahi reported.

He was reportedly unconscious for a time and remained in a critical condition. He never returned home and passed away Saturday morning in the presence of his family.

Monta was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease about five years ago and had recently refrained from TV work.

Born in Tokyo, he joined Nippon Cultural Broadcasting in 1967 and worked as a radio announcer. After leaving the company, he continued to work as a freelance announcer, and in 2006 was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the "host with the most live TV appearances in a week."

He also appeared on many programs at TBS, including hosting "Dobutsu Kisotengai!" from 1993 to 2009, and the morning information program "Asazuba!" from 2005 to 2013.

His funeral will be a private one with only relatives in attendance. No plans for a farewell party or other event will be held at the request of the family.

© Japan Today