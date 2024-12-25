Tokyo Cancel Christmas protest march cancelled by Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

In Japan, the biggest Christmas celebrations actually take place on Christmas Day, not Christmas Eve. So on December 24, Christmas lights were shining around Tokyo, with the sound of traditional yuletide music playing from shopping center speakers and revelers happily headed to dates and parties with gifts to exchange in hand.

However, there was something different about Christmas Eve in Tokyo this year. Something was missing: the annual anti-Christmas protest march held by the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men.

Traditionally, the group gathers every year in the afternoon on December 24, carrying banners and chanting messages of opposition to Christmas. Specifically, the organization takes issue with Christmas Eve’s status as the most romantic date night of the year. However, it should be noted that the Japanese term that makes up the “Unpopular” part of the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men’s name, himote, specifically refers to guys who aren’t popular with women, and so it’s pretty clear that the march isn’t meant as a rally for those who want to focus on the religious or broader humanitarian aspects of the holiday so much as a get-together for those who are frustrated about their dateless status.

Though not large or lengthy (the 2023 march consisted of about 15 people and lasted roughly 30 minutes), the marches have been consistent, taking place on an annual basis since 2007. However, the group’s slogan of “Crush Christmas!” couldn’t be heard on the Shibuya streets this past Tuesday, because the anti-Christmas march was canceled, as announced through a post from the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men’s Twitter account on December 19.

This doesn’t meant that the organization has necessarily softened its stance against Christmas, though. It’s just that while its members may be unpopular, they’re not unlawful, and they weren’t able to file the paperwork necessary for holding a protest march on public streets.

The announcement reads:

“Announcement: Regarding this year’s Crush Christmas demonstration, due to various circumstances our representative was unable to go to carry out the application process, and so the demonstration has been cancelled. We sincerely regret this, and deeply apologize to you, comrades.”

So while it would be amusingly ironic if the Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men had been disbanded as a result of its leaders finding dates for Christmas Eve, this appears to be merely a temporary setback for their cause, and presumably their annual march on Valentine’s Day (another celebration they’re not too keen on), is still in the works for 2025.

Source: Twitter/@kakuhidou1 via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japan’s Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular People holds anti-Christmas protest in Tokyo【Pics】

-- Anti-Valentine’s Day protest march held in Tokyo by Revolutionary Alliance of Unpopular Men【Vid】

-- Tokyo restaurant explicitly bans couples from dining on Christmas Eve

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2024/12/26/tokyo-cancel-christmas-protest-march-cancelled-by-revolutionary-alliance-of-unpopular-men/

© SoraNews24