Temperatures expected to rise this weekend; 22 degrees forecast for Tokyo

The cold wave that had been lingering over the Japanese archipelago is expected to move on this weekend with temperatures rising along the Sea of Japan coast and in Tokyo where the temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees C on Sunday, about the average for late April or early May.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a high-pressure system on Wednesday started moving over Japan. The temperature in Tokyo reached 17 degrees. The warm weather will continue elsewhere with temperatures forecast to be between 20 and 22 degrees in Kagoshima, Fukuoka and Osaka on Sunday.

The agency is urging caution as snow starts to melt, causing avalanches in prefectures along the Sea of Japan coast. Residents are also being warned to watch out for snow falling off rooftops and alongside roads where it has piled up over the past few weeks.

However, the agency said the warm weather won’t remain next week as a front is expected to bring rain to much of the Kanto region, with temperatures likely to drop back to winter levels of around 15 degrees on Monday and 8 degrees on Tuesday.

Rain or snow is forecast for northern Kanto next week, and temperatures are likely to fluctuate greatly from now on, the agency said.

