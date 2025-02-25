 Japan Today
A construction site in Naka Ward, Nagoya, where an unexploded World War II bomb was found on Tuesday Image: KYODO
national

Another unexploded World War II bomb discovered at construction site in Nagoya

NAGOYA

An unexploded World War II bomb was found Tuesday at a construction site in Nagoya, close to the city center where another unexploded bomb was found this month.

According to the police and Nagoya City officials, a construction worker reported finding the bomb while demolishing a building in Naka Ward at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the bomb was about 1.2 meters long. It was taken away and detonated.

A 250-kg American-made incendiary bomb was found at a different construction site about 50 meters away in October last year and a second one in the same area on Feb 14.

