 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on Feb 6 shows a large sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture. Image: KYODO
national

Missing truck cabin located in sewer pipe near Saitama sinkhole

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The missing cabin of a truck swallowed by a huge sinkhole that emerged at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, was located in a sewer pipe nearby, local officials said Tuesday.

A search of the sewer pipe near the site using a drone found the truck cabin about 30 meters downstream of the sinkhole, prefectural officials said.

Images taken by the drone suggest there is a human body inside the truck cabin, but rescuers cannot enter the pipe due to continuous water flow and high levels of hydrogen sulfide gas in the nearly 5-meter-diameter pipe, officials said.

Saitama Gov Motohiro Ono told reporters that rescuers will attempt to remove the truck cabin after installing a temporary bypass pipe, but the process could take about three months.

The sinkhole, which emerged on Jan 28, swallowed the truck of a 74-year-old driver and eventually expanded to about 40 meters wide and 15 meters deep.

Rescuers built a ramp into the sinkhole to clear mud and rubble with heavy machinery, but the search inside was called off.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel