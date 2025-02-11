Missing truck cabin located in sewer pipe near Saitama sinkhole

Photo taken on Feb 6 shows a large sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

The missing cabin of a truck swallowed by a huge sinkhole that emerged at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, was located in a sewer pipe nearby, local officials said Tuesday.

A search of the sewer pipe near the site using a drone found the truck cabin about 30 meters downstream of the sinkhole, prefectural officials said.

Images taken by the drone suggest there is a human body inside the truck cabin, but rescuers cannot enter the pipe due to continuous water flow and high levels of hydrogen sulfide gas in the nearly 5-meter-diameter pipe, officials said.

Saitama Gov Motohiro Ono told reporters that rescuers will attempt to remove the truck cabin after installing a temporary bypass pipe, but the process could take about three months.

The sinkhole, which emerged on Jan 28, swallowed the truck of a 74-year-old driver and eventually expanded to about 40 meters wide and 15 meters deep.

Rescuers built a ramp into the sinkhole to clear mud and rubble with heavy machinery, but the search inside was called off.

© KYODO