Osaka Expo participating countries question ticket booking system

The advance reservation system for admission to the World Exposition in Osaka starting in April was one of the key issues raised at a meeting of participating countries and companies held in western Japan, officials said Thursday.

The two-day meeting in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture came as advance ticket sales remained slower than organizers expected at 7.5 million tickets as of early January, short of their target of 14 million.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition expects 28.2 million visitors during the event from April 13 to Oct. 13.

Some of the participants raised questions about whether the requirement to reserve an admission ticket, then book the date and time of a visit and finally enter lotteries to see particular pavilions and special events makes the process too complex.

An official of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said, "The complexity (of the reservation system) could impact the number of visitors," but the 10-nation group expects the Japanese organizers to "solve the issue."

Sources in the expo organizing group have said weaker sales are partly attributable to participants finding themselves unable to provide detailed information to the public on their planned exhibits due to construction delays. Some companies taking part, meanwhile, have not finalized their exhibit plans.

"There are still many countries that have not finished the interior and exhibition areas. We are doing our best to coordinate so that those countries can finish (their preparation) in time for the start of the expo on April 13," said Deputy Secretary General Manatsu Ichinoki.

The organizers told the meeting participants that the ticket reservation system is aimed at minimizing queues at the venue and the expo association will further strengthen public relations, he added.

Representatives from more than 160 countries and institutions gathered in Himeji from Wednesday to discuss operational issues including logistics, risk management, public relations and cybersecurity.

