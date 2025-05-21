 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cross an intersection in Tokyo's Ginza district last summer. Image: AP file
national

Tokyo to waive basic water fees to help cope with extreme summer heat

7 Comments
TOKYO

Basic water utility charges will be waived for households in Tokyo for four months this summer, as the metropolitan government hopes offsetting water costs will encourage residents not to hold back on using their air conditioning to stay cool amid increasingly extreme heat.

A supplementary budget bill that includes 36.8 billion yen to cover the costs will be submitted to a Tokyo metropolitan assembly session in June.

"Real wages continue to be on the decline due to surging prices and given the predictions of an extremely hot summer, we want to protect Tokyo residents' lives and daily living," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters.

About 8.2 million households are expected to benefit from the plan, according to the metropolitan government. Basic water charges in Tokyo generally vary from 860 yen to 1,460 yen, depending on the diameter of the household's water pipe.

Households using a water pipe of 2 centimeters in diameter, the most common type, are expected to be able to save about 5,000 yen from their water bills over the four months, Tokyo officials said.

Metered water usage to be paid on top of the base fee will be charged as usual.

Tokyo has been experiencing scorching summer heat in recent years due to climate change and has seen an increasing number of people being taken to hospitals -- and even deaths -- due to heatstroke.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

7 Comments
Login to comment

How about planting more trees in Tokyo instead of laying more concrete?

3 ( +8 / -5 )

More water to be wasted by people watering roads

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

the metropolitan government hopes offsetting water costs will encourage residents not to hold back on using their air conditioning to stay cool 

I don't understand the logic of this. at all!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

How about planting more trees in Tokyo instead of laying more concrete?

This is Japan, in Japan is more preferably to make temporary or something like solution than the actual solution.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

kurisupisuToday  06:54 am JST

How about planting more trees in Tokyo instead of laying more concrete?

....and not cutting down the few trees that are already there....

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I don't understand the logic of this. at all!

Many things in Japan will make foreigner to scratch their had, water bill discount during summer just can't be comparable with electricity bill during summer. Just compare summer bill with spring season bill, how much the different.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

How about planting more trees in Tokyo instead of laying more concrete?

Because Japanese people love nature, but they love concrete more.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog