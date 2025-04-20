 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese lawmakers are seen at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday, after offering prayers on the occasion of its three-day spring festival. Image: KYODO
politics

70 lawmakers make cross-party visit to Yasukuni Shrine

1 Comment
TOKYO

A cross-party group of around 70 Japanese lawmakers on Tuesday attended the spring festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, regarded as a symbol of the country's past militarism by its Asian neighbors.

Group member Ichiro Aisawa, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a press conference, "We should never forget the history of how the spirits of many fallen heroes laid the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous Japan after the war."

Yasukuni, however, has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, as the shrine honors Japan's wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by a post-World War II international tribunal, along with about 2.4 million war dead.

On Tuesday, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who was narrowly defeated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in last year's LDP presidential race, also visited the shrine. She has been labeled a "right-wing" nationalist by Chinese state-run media.

The group's visit came a day after Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the shrine to mark the festival. He is not expected to make an in-person appearance during the three-day event through Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The cross-party group usually visits the shrine for the spring and autumn festivals as well as the anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 15, despite backlash from China and South Korea, where resentment of Japanese wartime militarism runs deep.

For last year's fall festival, the group did not organize a visit to Yasukuni as the event coincided with campaigning for the Oct. 27 general election, in which the ruling bloc led by Ishiba's LDP lost its majority in the House of Representatives.

Japan had invaded and occupied a wide area of China by the end of the war and ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

They are all right-wing nationalists. Nothing more.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo