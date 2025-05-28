 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini, left, is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via AP
politics

Japan pledges backing for UNRWA to address Gaza humanitarian crisis

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday Japan will support the U.N. agency in charge of assisting Palestinian refugees in its efforts to improve the dire humanitarian situation facing residents of the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting at the prime minister's office, Ishiba and Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, agreed to coordinate closely over extending assistance to refugees facing a "severe crisis," the Japanese government said.

Lazzarini said 500,000 people are already facing starvation in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group continues, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Israel allowed the delivery of aid to Gaza earlier this month, after blocking it for over two months to apply pressure on Hamas.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Gaza is a lost cause, they’re going to blow it to bits to clear everyone out.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo