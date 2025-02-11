Japan seeks exemption from U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday.

Japan on Wednesday requested that its steel and aluminum products be exempt from 25 percent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed to put the penalties into effect next month, the government's top spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government formally requested the exemption through the Japanese Embassy in the United States.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who met with Trump last week, said in parliament, "We will take necessary measures, including lobbying the United States for an exemption, while closely monitoring any possible impact on the Japanese economy."

The tariffs are due to take effect on March 12, according to the White House. It was Trump's first sector-based tariff order since taking office last month.

In 2018, during his first presidency, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, citing national security concerns.

But several U.S. trading partners, including Japan, were granted duty-free quotas under the administration of Joe Biden.

Japan's quota was set at 1.25 million tons per year starting in April 2022, with any shipments exceeding that amount subject to tariffs.

But Trump on Monday signed proclamations removing the exceptions, prompting a vow of retaliation from the European Union.

Japan's U.S.-bound steel exports totaled 302.6 billion yen in 2024, accounting for 1.4 percent of the total export value to the United States, while aluminum and other related products amounted to 26.4 billion yen, according to Finance Ministry data.

