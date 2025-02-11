 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday. Image: AP/Alex Brandon
politics

Japan seeks exemption from U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday requested that its steel and aluminum products be exempt from 25 percent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who vowed to put the penalties into effect next month, the government's top spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government formally requested the exemption through the Japanese Embassy in the United States.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who met with Trump last week, said in parliament, "We will take necessary measures, including lobbying the United States for an exemption, while closely monitoring any possible impact on the Japanese economy."

The tariffs are due to take effect on March 12, according to the White House. It was Trump's first sector-based tariff order since taking office last month.

In 2018, during his first presidency, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, citing national security concerns.

But several U.S. trading partners, including Japan, were granted duty-free quotas under the administration of Joe Biden.

Japan's quota was set at 1.25 million tons per year starting in April 2022, with any shipments exceeding that amount subject to tariffs.

But Trump on Monday signed proclamations removing the exceptions, prompting a vow of retaliation from the European Union.

Japan's U.S.-bound steel exports totaled 302.6 billion yen in 2024, accounting for 1.4 percent of the total export value to the United States, while aluminum and other related products amounted to 26.4 billion yen, according to Finance Ministry data.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wasn’t the broad tariff action necessary to counteract so-called transshipments of steel and aluminum — countries like Japan importing raw metals from nations such as China, then processing it and shipping it to the U.S. as an export of their own, thereby avoiding tariffs on China.

What’s going to stop these transshipments if Japan is granted an exemption?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog