Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, hitting several buildings and wounding dozens of people

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported projectiles striking and shrapnel falling in Israel's north and center, wounding at least 67 people.
Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn, ushering in a fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes. Plumes of black smoke rose into the sky over the major coastal city.
Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv said that Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, blowing out windows and heavily damaging multiple apartments. There was no immediate word on the number of casualties from that strike as rescuers searched through the ruins.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 67 wounded people evacuated from four different places hit by missile strikes. It said most of the people were in moderate or mild condition.
Iranian state TV said the country fired at least 100 missiles at Israel, signaling that it had no intention of yielding to international calls for de-escalation as it pressed on with its retaliation for Israel's surprise attack Friday on Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and military leadership.
The latest salvo comes after a weekend of escalating tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran that raised fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.
Iran on Sunday said Israel struck oil refineries, killed the intelligence chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and hit population centers in intensive aerial attacks that raised the death toll from Israel's campaign to 224 people. Health authorities also reported that 1,277 were wounded, without distinguishing between military officials and civilians.
Israel said Iran had fired over 270 missiles since Friday, 22 of which slipped through the country's sophisticated multi-tiered air defenses and caused havoc in residential suburbs, killing 14 people and wounding 390 others as of late Sunday.
HopeSpringsEternal
Seems a quick resolution is no longer in the cards...
HopeSpringsEternal
Thankfully, proxy problem in surrounding area of Isreal now largely diminished, so PM Bibbi's timing looks solid
kohakuebisu
Nice try, the most "powerful" explosions are from missiles that "Israel's defense systems" failed to intercept. If they all were intercepted, we could just breathe a sigh of relief and move onto Japan's top news, which is "man beats ex-wife" or something like that.
The opinion page of Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper says
This is the plan. Trump may want peace, he may not care, I do not know. But it is not for foreigners to decide how the US military gets used. How American lives are risked. How Americans' money is spent.
lincolnman
This Israeli-initiated war with Iran may just may be the straw that breaks the MAGA-camel's back...
MAGA-world is clearly split on supporting Israel...
One the one hand you have a portion of MAGA supporters now joining with the NEOCONs - the one's they've expressed disgust and hatred for over the past eight years - who want the US to join with Israel in attacking Iran. Think Lindsey Graham...
On the other hand, you have quite a few "America Firsters" like Steve Bannon who say this is a betrayal of the MAGA movement and no new wars pledge...and say Netanyahu is trying to lure the US into a trap...
Trump can't play the middle anymore and will be forced to choose one side over the other. When that happens all hell will break loose...and we'll have the pleasure of watching MAGA-world self-implode in real-time...
Desert Tortoise
This is about the most pointless war imaginable. Not sharing any land borders and lacking amphibious lift neither country can invade the other and win. Lacking the sorts of heavy ordnance necessary to penetrate into Iran's several deeply buried nuclear facilities it is impossible for Israel to completely stop Iran from further nuclear development. They will rebuild what they have lost deep underground and go on confident Israel can no longer harm their nuclear program and the IAEA will have lost any ability to monitor them.
About all either side can do is throw a finite number of missiles at each other and do some damage to each's economies and military sites but neither can destroy the other. A lot of death and destruction for nothing, all so Bibi can keep his fractured coalition together a few more months, maybe, and avoid an election at any cost. A lot of blood shed and material loss for no good purpose.