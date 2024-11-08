 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Republican presidential nominee Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks next to Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump during a campaign rally, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, media reports say

By Katharine Jackson
WASHINGTON

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his presidential election victory, Tesla CEO and Trump supporter Elon Musk joined the call, according to media reports on Friday.

During the 25-minute call on Wednesday, the day after the election, Trump told Zelenskyy he would support Ukraine, without providing details, and Musk said he would continue supplying Starlink satellites, Axios reported, citing unidentified sources.

Musk owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine's defense effort, but his statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since Russia invaded its neighbor in 2022.

Zelenskyy was telling Trump how important the satellites had been for internet service during the war when Trump said Musk was with him and put the billionaire on the line, the Washington Post reported.

Trump and Musk were at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence and club, when the call took place, according to the New York Times. Musk gave millions of dollars to support Trump's presidential campaign and made public appearances with him.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trump campaign said it did not comment on private meetings.

Zelenskyy was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump, who has been critical of U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday that his conversations with Trump should continue.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," the Ukrainian president said.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

