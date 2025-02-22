 Japan Today
Maine State of the Budget
Gov. Janet Mills gives the State of the Budget address at the State House in Augusta, Maine, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP)
world

Trump spars with Maine's governor at White House over transgender athletes

3 Comments
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and PATRICK WHITTLE
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump sparred with Maine's Democratic governor during a meeting of governors at the White House on Friday, with Gov. Janet Mills telling the Republican president, “We'll see you in court,” over his push to deny federal funding to the state over transgender athletes.

Trump told the governor he looked forward to it, and predicted the end of her political career for opposing his order.

The confrontation came after Mills and Trump had traded barbs over the last 24 hours regarding his push to bar transgender athletes from playing in girls’ and women’s sports. The confrontation in the State Dining Room was an unusual breach of the typically courteous interactions that lawmakers, even of opposing parties, have historically shared at the White House.

The back-and-forth came in the middle of the president's remarks welcoming the nation's governors to the White House. As he was speaking about an executive order he signed earlier this month on transgender athletes, he sought out Mills in the room after singling her out a day earlier in remarks to the Republican Governors Association.

“Is Maine here, the governor of Maine?" he asked.

“I'm here,” she replied.

"Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked.

“I'm complying with state and federal laws," Mills replied.

Trump responded, “We are the federal law." He again threatened the state's federal funding and said Maine may be a Democratic state but its residents largely agree with him on this issue.

“We’re going to follow the law," she said.

“You'd better comply," Trump warned. "Otherwise, you're not getting any federal funding."

“We’ll see you in court,” the governor replied.

“Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics."

Trump made a similar threat Thursday night as he spoke to a group of Republican governors. He said that he “heard men are still playing in Maine” and that he would pull funding because of it.

“So we’re not going to give them any federal funding. None whatsoever, until they clean that up,” Trump said.

The Maine Principals’ Association, which governs high school sports in the state, said earlier this month that it would continue to allow transgender female athletes to compete. The association's executive director, Mike Burnham, said it would follow the Maine Human Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on gender identity.

Mills and Maine's Democratic attorney general responded Friday morning to Trump's comments the night before, issuing statements declaring they'd push back.

Mills said the state “will not be intimidated” by Trump’s threats.

“If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills said in a statement before the confrontation with Trump.

Aaron Frey, Maine's attorney general, said he would “defend Maine’s laws and block efforts by the president to bully and threaten us.”

The order Trump signed earlier this month gives federal agencies wide latitude to make sure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

She should have replied with, "we don't have kings in the country, sir, and the sooner you learn that the better".

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good to see someone who dares stand up to the bully.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump is mental deranged,knowing this will save your sanity, only thing Trump understands is coerce legal mean ,he will.be tied up in court for the duration of his administration,a judge in NY Eric Adams case ,has launched an.independent lawyer to investigate Trump DOJ lawyers Google Judge Ho

0 ( +0 / -0 )

