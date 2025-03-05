 Japan Today
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is considering letting go up to half of its approximately 90,000 employees, a source with knowledge of the situation tells AFP Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

U.S. tax agency weighs firing half of its 90,000 employees

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is considering letting go up to half of its approximately 90,000 employees, a source with knowledge of the situation told AFP on Tuesday.

The firings would be the latest drastic cut to a federal agency under President Donald Trump's administration.

When asked about U.S. press reports of the plans to halve the IRS headcount, the source confirmed such a project was being discussed internally.

Last month, the IRS laid off around 7,000 probationary employees, amid similar cuts at other federal agencies.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has launched a vast offensive aimed at slashing public spending and reducing the federal bureaucracy, one of the goals he promised on the campaign trail.

To that end, he has tapped billionaire Elon Musk, his top campaign donor turned close adviser, to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has cut thousands of government jobs and upended federal agencies.

Among his first targets were members of the federal bureaucracy overseeing policies that promote diversity.

Trump's return also saw the dismantling of the U.S. Agency on International Development (USAID), ending humanitarian and international development projects around the globe.

3 Comments
Less scrutiny for the billionaires. Currently ongoing audits will be scrapped. How convenient.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

You knew this was coming - along with a "huuge" tax cut to the uber-wealthy, now he's gutting the IRS so the Top 1% can cheat on their taxes to their heart's content...

Just part of the Demented Dimwit and his cabal of criminals plan to destroy our democracy and replace it with a mob-style kleptocracy...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

How on earth do they have so many in the first place?

Biden expanded the number of IRS agents.

Hardworking taxpayers deserve relief.

Time to get out the chainsaw.

Plus, they want to tax John Q. taxpayer to spend money on their alphabet soup of 'aid' programs and send it to certain corrupt foreign governments. This reaching into decent people's pockets has to stop yesterday.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

