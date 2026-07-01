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Rice is stockpiled at a warehouse in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2025. Image: REUTERS file
business

Sales of rice from 2025 harvest to Japan wholesalers hit record low

3 Comments
TOKYO

Agricultural cooperatives and other groups in Japan that collect rice from farmers sold a record-low 1.32 million tons of the grain from the 2025 harvest to wholesalers as of the end of May, down about 17 percent from a year earlier, the farm ministry said Tuesday.

The decline in rice sales through the conventional distribution channel, which accounted for just under half of the 2025 harvest collected, comes as demand has shifted to cheaper government-released stockpiled rice as well as imported rice.

Private-sector rice inventories rose about 51 percent to 2.23 million tons as of the end of May, reaching a level on par with the record high recorded in 2014, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Retail rice prices have been declining since the government began releasing stockpiled rice, including through direct contracts with retailers, last year. Prices could fall further if wholesalers seek to reduce inventories by discounting rice.

According to the ministry, the average retail price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice at around 1,000 supermarkets nationwide fell to 3,590 yen in the week ending June 21 after peaking at 4,416 yen in the week from Dec 29, 2025, to Jan 4.

In March, the ministry projected that private-sector rice inventories would reach a record high of 2.34 million tons by the end of June. While the latest figure does not include rice held by small wholesalers or farmers, it still far exceeds the appropriate inventory level of 1.8 million to 2.0 million tons.

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3 Comments
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Actually, as an alternative to rice, lentils have more protein and micronutrients, and they can be cooked in a rice cooker.

Let’s consider if we really want to eat white rice, which loses nutritional value through polishing, and consists mostly of empty carbs, when nutritious alternatives are available.

Take care of your body!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

the average retail price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice at around 1,000 supermarkets nationwide fell to 3,590 yen in the week ending June 21

But it's still doubled compared 2024 price, so with same amount of money people could get 10 kg in 2024.

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/20/japans-core-inflation-hits-highest-level-since-jan-2023-putting-pressure-on-boj-to-raise-rates.html

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

There is no point in listening to the opinions of people who have never eaten delicious rice.

You cannot simply switch your staple food.

A population cannot grow on a diet of beans alone.

Who would agree if you told Europeans to make beans, rather than bread, their staple food?

To make it easier for young people to enter agriculture, the government should stop the wasteful handing out of money and instead set a minimum purchase price for rice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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