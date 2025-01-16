 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Bank Theft
FILE -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank headquarter building is seen, Dec. 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
crime

Japan bank execs take pay cuts after employee is accused of stealing from safe deposit boxes

1 Comment
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Executives at a leading Japanese bank apologized and took pay cuts on Thursday after police arrested an employee who allegedly stole about 1.4 billion yen worth of valuables from customers’ safe deposit boxes.

The thefts at two branches of MUFG Bank spanned four years and were uncovered last October.

The employee, who was dismissed, is believed to have stolen gold, cash and other valuables worth about 1.4 billion yen from about 60 safe deposit boxes, according to the bank.

The bank, one of Japan's three megabanks, was formed in 2006 by the merger of UFJ Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

The employee, identified by Tokyo police as Yukari Iwamura, who also used the name Yamazaki, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing 20 gold bars on two separate occasions from deposit boxes belonging to two customers.

Police said other charges may be added later since the losses reported by the bank are bigger. The case is still under investigation.

The executives taking pay cuts include Chairman Naoki Hori, Chief Executive Junichi Hanzawa and Managing Executive Officer Tadashi Yamamoto, who each took a 30% reduction over three months. Two other executives will receive a 20% cut over three months.

The bank promised to better monitor the spare keys of safe deposit boxes and strengthen checks over bank operations. It said customers were gradually being compensated for their losses.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this is causing customers and stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Nowhere near good enough. Some serious jail time should be dished out to these incompetent numbskulls.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo