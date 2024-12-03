 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Man arrested for firing air gun at 9-year-old boy

SAITAMA

Police in Hidaka City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of firing an air gun from the roof of his house at a 9-year-old boy.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday as the boy was riding his bicycle home, NHK reported. The boy told police he was stopped at a traffic light when he felt something hit his helmet. The boy said he looked up and saw a man on a rooftop holding what looked like a rifle. When he returned home, his parents called the police.

Police said a pellet from an air gun had struck the helmet.

The suspect, Hiromi Yabuki, has denied the allegation. Police quoted him as saying he went up on the roof to shoot at birds.

Two air guns and a large amount of pellets were seized from Yabui's home, police said.

Police are investigating whether this incident is related to a report made last week in the same area by a traffic patrol officer who saw air gun pellets on the road after a sign had been hit.

1 Comment
Police in Hidaka City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man...

More like a 58-year-old child.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Glad he was wearing a helmet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

