 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/ronstik
crime

Man arrested over murder of hotel employee in Chiba Prefecture

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 56-year-old woman at a hotel.

According to police, Atsushi Egawa, a company employee, who was arrested on Wednesday, used to work at the hotel and was acquainted with the victim, Hitomi Saeki, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Saeki was found murdered at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov 1 by another employee arriving for work. The body was on the floor behind the check-in desk. Saeki's face was swollen and her neck had been slashed with what appeared to be a knife. Her wrists were tied.

Police said Saeki had been alone on night duty.

An automatic check-out machine in one room had been wrecked and a towel had been wrapped around a security camera in the lobby.

Police said Egawa is accused of killing Saeki between 11:50 p.m. on Oct 31 and around 7 a.m. on Nov 1. He is also suspected to stealing tens of thousands of yen from the hotel cash box.

Egawa surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him entering the hotel on Oct 31, police said, adding that he has admitted to killing Saeki.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So why did he do it?

Money? Robbery? Revenge?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel