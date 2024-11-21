Osaka zookeeper indicted for stealing food for monkeys and chimpanzees

Police in Osaka have sent papers to prosecutors on a 47-year-old man who worked as a zookeeper at Tennoji Zoo, on suspicion of stealing vegetables, fruit and other items used to feed the monkeys and chimpanzees.

The suspect is accused of putting the food that was stored in the zoo's kitchen into his bag on Oct 1 and also in September, Kyodo News reported.

The zoo consulted police and the man was arrested on suspicion of theft on Oct 1. Since then, he has been suspended from work. He was part of the animal care and exhibition department, which is responsible for managing the animals.

He has worked at the zoo for more than 10 years, zoo officials said.

