 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Osaka zookeeper indicted for stealing food for monkeys and chimpanzees

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have sent papers to prosecutors on a 47-year-old man who worked as a zookeeper at Tennoji Zoo, on suspicion of stealing vegetables, fruit and other items used to feed the monkeys and chimpanzees.

The suspect is accused of putting the food that was stored in the zoo's kitchen into his bag on Oct 1 and also in September, Kyodo News reported.

The zoo consulted police and the man was arrested on suspicion of theft on Oct 1. Since then, he has been suspended from work. He was part of the animal care and exhibition department, which is responsible for managing the animals.

He has worked at the zoo for more than 10 years, zoo officials said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog