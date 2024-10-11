Tokyo go-kart operator busted for renting to unlicensed tourists

Police have referred to prosecutors their case against the manager of a Tokyo rental go-kart business suspected of renting to foreign tourists who are without a valid license and allowing them to drive on public roads, investigative sources said Friday.

The referral without detention on Sept. 3 by the Metropolitan Police Department was due to the belief that the manager, a man in his 40s, merited indictment because of the potential to cause a serious accident, the sources said.

Under Japanese traffic law, go-karts are classified as regular automobiles that require a valid driver's license to operate. Only international driver's licenses issued by a country under the Geneva Convention are valid for driving in Japan.

According to the sources, the case referred to prosecutors alleges the manager of the company in Tokyo's Ota Ward lent go-karts to two foreign tourists who did not possess valid international driver's licenses in April, allowing them to drive on public roads.

"I did not provide sufficient guidance to my employees," the manager was quoted as saying.

One of the two individuals caused property damage after colliding with a parked vehicle on the roadside. The police officer who responded arrested the individual on the spot for driving without a license.

Some 3,300 people have rented go-karts after the company started the business around the fall of last year. Its rental records showed nearly 50 people may have driven the vehicles without a proper driver's license.

According to the police, there were seven personal injury accidents and 18 property damage accidents involving go-karts between January and August.

In February, the police requested businesses in Tokyo to enforce thorough license checks and to refrain from allowing commemorative photos to be taken on public roads.

