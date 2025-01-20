 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Dead disabled girl has same rights as unimpaired person: Japan court

0 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese high court ruled on Monday the family of a hearing-impaired girl killed in a traffic accident is entitled to the same amount of compensation as would be paid to an unimpaired person, marking a shift from a lower court ruling that reduced the amount based on her disability.

The Osaka High Court ordered the driver at fault in the accident to pay 43.7 million yen in damages saying 11-year-old Ayuka Ide "could have worked at the same workplace and the same level as a non-impaired individual."

Ide's lawyers said they believed this to be Japan's first ruling granting an underaged disabled person the same compensation, based on potential future earnings, as an able-bodied worker.

Presiding Judge Yumiko Tokuoka said in handing down the ruling that reducing future lost earnings is limited to cases in which there is a "major barrier."

The latest ruling recognized Ide had age-appropriate language skills and academic ability and said she could have worked under the same conditions as an unimpaired person in a working environment given the recent advances made in digital technology and social changes.

The Osaka District Court ruling in February 2023 cut her potential earnings by 15 percent, noting her disability could have affected her ability to work.

Ayuka's 52-year-old father Tsutomu Ide said the high court's ruling was "only natural," adding he had sought a remedy on the grounds she was discriminated.

The girl was killed and four other people were injured when a digger hit them after its driver lost consciousness due to an epileptic seizure in Osaka in February 2018.

The driver was sentenced to seven years in prison for dangerous driving, resulting in death and injuries and Ide's family separately filed the damages lawsuit in January 2020.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog