Dead disabled girl has same rights as unimpaired person: Japan court

A Japanese high court ruled on Monday the family of a hearing-impaired girl killed in a traffic accident is entitled to the same amount of compensation as would be paid to an unimpaired person, marking a shift from a lower court ruling that reduced the amount based on her disability.

The Osaka High Court ordered the driver at fault in the accident to pay 43.7 million yen in damages saying 11-year-old Ayuka Ide "could have worked at the same workplace and the same level as a non-impaired individual."

Ide's lawyers said they believed this to be Japan's first ruling granting an underaged disabled person the same compensation, based on potential future earnings, as an able-bodied worker.

Presiding Judge Yumiko Tokuoka said in handing down the ruling that reducing future lost earnings is limited to cases in which there is a "major barrier."

The latest ruling recognized Ide had age-appropriate language skills and academic ability and said she could have worked under the same conditions as an unimpaired person in a working environment given the recent advances made in digital technology and social changes.

The Osaka District Court ruling in February 2023 cut her potential earnings by 15 percent, noting her disability could have affected her ability to work.

Ayuka's 52-year-old father Tsutomu Ide said the high court's ruling was "only natural," adding he had sought a remedy on the grounds she was discriminated.

The girl was killed and four other people were injured when a digger hit them after its driver lost consciousness due to an epileptic seizure in Osaka in February 2018.

The driver was sentenced to seven years in prison for dangerous driving, resulting in death and injuries and Ide's family separately filed the damages lawsuit in January 2020.

© KYODO