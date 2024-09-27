Public urges incoming Japan leader Ishiba to improve cost of living

Pedestrians take copies of an extra edition of the Yomiuri newspaper reporting on Shigeru Ishiba becoming the winner of the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election Friday, in Tokyo.

Members of the public on Friday urged Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, following his victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race, to implement measures that will directly improve livelihoods amid the historically high cost of living.

"Even just talking of price hikes, conditions vary between the city and regional areas," Miyako Shibamura, a 36-year-old resident of Takamatsu in western Japan's Kagawa Prefecture, said. "People in regional areas are reliant on cars, and the soaring gasoline prices are being felt particularly hard."

Hikaru Tanaka, a 20-year-old student living alone in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said he wanted "measures like subsidies on electricity and gas bills for students and those in need so we can live more comfortably."

Criticisms swirled over a slush funds scandal that has eroded public confidence in the LDP, prompting calls for party lawmakers to make the flow of money more transparent.

"They must distinguish between private and public funds and be transparent about how the money was used and where it went," said Tomoe Minami, 69, of Tomakomai in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

"All political funds, even small amounts, should be made visible, and a system should be created to prevent any suspicion from arising," said Chieko Sasaki, 78, of Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture.

Fukui is the hometown of LDP lawmaker Tsuyoshi Takagi, who was penalized with a half-year party membership suspension over his involvement in the scandal.

Some in Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan expressed hope that Ishiba, a former defense minister, would take steps to resolve the issues surrounding the controversial relocation of a U.S. military base within Okinawa.

The central government is pushing for the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a densely populated area in Ginowan to the coastal area of Henoko in Nago, both on Okinawa's main island.

Shigeru Shimabukuro, head of the Henoko district who favors the relocation, said if he has the chance to meet Ishiba in person, he would like to ask the incoming leader to "promote the local economy in conjunction with the relocation."

"I also hope for a revision of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which is one of his policies," Shimabukuro added."

Apparently referring to a string of sexual assault cases by U.S. servicemen in Okinawa, 66-year-old Makiko Furugen, in the prefectural capital Naha, said, "I hope (Ishiba) talks to the United States in straight terms."

Meanwhile, Ishiba has taken a relatively positive stance on allowing married couples to use different surnames, an issue that has met resistance from conservative LDP members.

Tokyo resident Risa Takahashi said she found it difficult when changing her surname for personal identification and other documents after getting married.

Takahashi, 28, said she feels no particular inconvenience as she continues using her original surname at her workplace, but called for more choices.

"Women, in general, have a harder time, and it is important for us to have more choices in different circumstances and with different relationships with our surnames," she said.

