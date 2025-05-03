 Japan Today
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's video message is played at a gathering of people advocating revisions to the country's Constitution in Tokyo on Saturday. Image: KYODO
politics

Ishiba vows to work to revise Constitution; yet momentum low

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his desire to seek the country's first-ever revision of the pacifist Constitution, as Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its coming into force with no clear political momentum toward such a move.

In a video message to a pro-reform gathering, Ishiba said his "top priorities" on constitutional amendment will be including an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces and introducing an emergency clause to give more power to the Cabinet at a time of a major disasters.

Noting that there could be aspects in the postwar Constitution that are outdated or could be changed for the better, Ishiba, who doubles as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "We need to review it decisively, discuss it and ask the public to decide."

Japan's Constitution, drafted by U.S.-led occupation forces after World War II, has remained unchanged since it took effect in 1947, with no formal amendment process ever initiated, partly due to the high hurdle needed for it to be approved by the Diet.

Amending the supreme law requires approval by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Diet, followed by majority support in a national referendum.

While constitutional revision has been a goal of the LDP since its formation, momentum has been low with the LDP and other forces supportive of reforming the Constitution no longer holding two-thirds seats in the more powerful lower house.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Nobody will listen to PM Ishiba, and that's his real problem, no appeal, no charisma, no nothing

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

PM Abe tried to revise Article 9 but failed.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

What is Ishiba blabbing about? Article 9? If so communicate clearly. Constitutional amendments need 2/3rds vote in both houses of the Diet plus a majority vote of the electorate.

Good luck.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Boring news!

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Let's see how far he goes. That Shinzo Abe failed multiple times is not exactly relevant because the geopolitical conditions today are far more threatening. I doubt removing the contradictory second paragraph of Article 9, which denies the existence of the JSDF, the 8th largest military according to Global Power Index 2024, would be hard to achieve today.

Since the end of World War II, Germany has amended it's constitution more than 60 times. France has 50 times. Italy over 40 times.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Convince the people that's how positive changes begin.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

