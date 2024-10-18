 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances at a campaign event in Detroit on Friday. Image: AP/Carlos Osorio
politics

Trump likens Capitol rioters to WWII Japanese American internees

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his supporters charged and imprisoned in connection with the Jan 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol have been treated like Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.

Trump's comparison of the rioters with the around 120,000 innocent people of Japanese descent who were held in internment camps across the United States during the war came with less than a month to go until the presidential election.

"Why are they still being held? Nobody's ever been treated like this," Trump said, adding, "Nobody's ever -- maybe the Japanese during the Second World War, frankly."

The Republican presidential nominee made the remarks in a live interview with pro-Trump radio host Dan Bongino.

The incarceration of Japanese Americans -- about two-thirds of whom were born in the United States -- was carried out under an executive order issued on Feb 19, 1942, by then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.

The federal government detained them on suspicion that they could spy for Japan or sabotage the war effort.

The U.S. Congress passed a bill in 1988 that provided $20,000 to each surviving internee and apologized for the executive order that forced them into the wartime camps.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Anyone else sick of this loser?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog