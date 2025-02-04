Trump says he wants Ukraine's rare earth elements as a condition of further support

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine to gain access to the country's rare earth materials as a condition for continuing U.S. support for its war against Russia.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump complained that the U.S. had sent more in military and economic assistance to Ukraine than its European partners, adding, “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things."
Trump suggested that he's received word from the Ukrainian government that they'd be willing to make a deal to give the U.S. access to the elements critical to the modern high-tech economy.
“I want to have security of rare earth,” Trump added. “We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it.”
Trump, who had previously said he'd bring about a rapid end to the war, said talks are ongoing to bring the conflict to a close.
“We made a lot of progress on Russia, Ukraine," Trump said. "We’ll see what happens. We’re going to stop that ridiculous war.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Associated Press on Saturday that any negotiations between the U.S. and Russia but without his country were unacceptable.
“They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us — it is dangerous for everyone,” Zelenskyy said.
He said his team has been in contact with the Trump administration, but those discussions are at a “general level,” and he believes in-person meetings will take place soon to develop more detailed agreements.
"We need to work more on this," Zelenskyy said.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Oh ho ho! We were assured from the commentators here that there would never be any weapons sent to Ukraine under the Trump administration. As usual Trump backflipping all the way back where he came from.
JJE
The mask is finally coming off:
This conflict wasn't about supporting democracy and all that nonsense. This was a good old-fashioned scramble for resources by the west from 2014.
Irony is most of the resources have already been sold off by the Kyiv regime and those 'investors' are losing access to more of it daily. The south-east alone contains some 50% of the former total.
Underworld
I thought peace maker Trump wasn’t going to send any more money to Ukraine? What happened to that?
Underworld
JJE
No. It wasn’t. The year is 2025, and this is the first time it has come up.
This war is an imperialist state grab by Putin. He wants political control of Ukraine.
JJE
Let's pretend with a straight face Kyiv has not struck deals, many years prior, related to mineral wealth extraction and selling off prime black soil agricultural land to some very large foreign interests.
The guy in Kyiv has held multiple meetings with these groups, inked agreements behind closed doors. It is no big secret. Basically, these interests want to push to the last Ukrainian to secure their investments. Really cynical stuff.