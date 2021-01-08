Nikkei ends at 30-year high as stimulus hopes lift Wall Street

The Nikkei stock index ended Friday at its highest level in 30 years and five months as hopes for a larger U.S. stimulus pushed up U.S. shares to record highs overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 648.90 points, or 2.36 percent, from Thursday at 28,139.03, its highest closing since Aug. 8, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.64 points, or 1.57 percent, higher at 1,854.94.

Gainers were led by rubber product, pulp and paper, and nonferrous metal issues.

