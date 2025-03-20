 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Nissan Motor Co factory worker checks an engine on an assembly line at its plant in Yokohama. Image: AP file
business

Trump tariffs to hit Japan's domestic auto output: industry head

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariff hike on vehicle imports from April will likely lead to fewer Japanese exports and reduced domestic production, the head of the country's auto industry body said Wednesday.

If the planned tariffs are imposed, "significant domestic production adjustment is expected," said Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, at a press conference in Tokyo.

Katayama, chairman and CEO of Isuzu Motors Ltd, said the association, in coordination with the Japanese government, also needs to discuss measures to support parts suppliers as they play a critical role in the industry.

Trump has said tariffs of around 25 percent on imported cars will likely be imposed on April 2, a significant increase from the current 2.5 percent.

Japan, a key security ally of the United States, sought an exemption from the new tariffs, but the United States made no promises when trade minister Yoji Muto met with officials in Washington earlier this month.

According to official Japanese trade data, about 1.37 million vehicles were shipped to the United States in 2024, accounting for 28.3 percent of its total exports to the world's largest economy in terms of value.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel