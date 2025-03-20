Trump tariffs to hit Japan's domestic auto output: industry head

A Nissan Motor Co factory worker checks an engine on an assembly line at its plant in Yokohama.

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariff hike on vehicle imports from April will likely lead to fewer Japanese exports and reduced domestic production, the head of the country's auto industry body said Wednesday.

If the planned tariffs are imposed, "significant domestic production adjustment is expected," said Masanori Katayama, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, at a press conference in Tokyo.

Katayama, chairman and CEO of Isuzu Motors Ltd, said the association, in coordination with the Japanese government, also needs to discuss measures to support parts suppliers as they play a critical role in the industry.

Trump has said tariffs of around 25 percent on imported cars will likely be imposed on April 2, a significant increase from the current 2.5 percent.

Japan, a key security ally of the United States, sought an exemption from the new tariffs, but the United States made no promises when trade minister Yoji Muto met with officials in Washington earlier this month.

According to official Japanese trade data, about 1.37 million vehicles were shipped to the United States in 2024, accounting for 28.3 percent of its total exports to the world's largest economy in terms of value.

© KYODO