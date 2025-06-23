16-year-old boy referred to prosecutors for posting photo of prank at sushi restaurant

A 16-year-old boy from Tokyo has been referred to prosecutors for posting a photo of a prank at a Kura Sushi restaurant, a major conveyor belt sushi chain, on social media, disrupting the restaurant's operations.
According to police, the boy admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to see the reaction from my friends. I posted it without thinking about the consequences,” Kyodo News reported.
The boy, who was a high school student at the time and lives in Kita Ward, is accused of taking a picture of a friend placing a condom in the space for returning plates at Kura Sushi in Toshima Ward, between 10:55 and 11:40 p.m. on March 28, and posting the image on X.
The photo went viral with more than 10,000 views in less than 24 hours.
The prank forced the restaurant to close temporarily to clean up all plates and respond to inquiries from people who saw the post. The boy was charged with obstructing business by fraudulent means.© Japan Today
Tokyo Guy
OK, pretty immature thing to do, but this seems like overkill. Force him to spend a period of time doing unpaid work for the restaurant, make him or his parents pay for the estimated losses, etc.
Then again, he admitted to it, so the prosecutors are going to love that. Lets them keep that 99.99999% conviction record.
(The benefit of growing up pre-internet: far less chance of the dumb things we all did haunting us for ever).
Yubaru
Well, if there is any silver-lining to this idiocy, at least the kid carried protection.
John-San
It hasn't deterred me from Hamasushi.
Mr Kipling
He or his failed parents, should pay every yen it cost the restaurant to clean and also every yen of lost revenue.
tora
Boys will be boys, but not in Japan.
Tokyo Guy
He or his failed parents, should pay every yen it cost the restaurant to clean and also every yen of lost revenue.
I think that would be fair. However, a potential criminal record, which would really damage his future, seems excessive for what he did, unless he has a previous history of this kind of stuff.
Oldboy
To prosecute or not, definitely something to chew on.
Five Families
A dumb thing to do for sure. However, I think a serious talk or a scared straight situation is enough.