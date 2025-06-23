16-year-old boy referred to prosecutors for posting photo of prank at sushi restaurant

A 16-year-old boy from Tokyo has been referred to prosecutors for posting a photo of a prank at a Kura Sushi restaurant, a major conveyor belt sushi chain, on social media, disrupting the restaurant's operations.

According to police, the boy admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to see the reaction from my friends. I posted it without thinking about the consequences,” Kyodo News reported.

The boy, who was a high school student at the time and lives in Kita Ward, is accused of taking a picture of a friend placing a condom in the space for returning plates at Kura Sushi in Toshima Ward, between 10:55 and 11:40 p.m. on March 28, and posting the image on X.

The photo went viral with more than 10,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The prank forced the restaurant to close temporarily to clean up all plates and respond to inquiries from people who saw the post. The boy was charged with obstructing business by fraudulent means.

