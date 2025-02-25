Pet shop owner gets 30 years for sexually assaulting 6 coworkers

A Japanese court on Tuesday handed down the country's maximum 30-year prison term to a 66-year-old man who was charged with sexually assaulting six women working at the pet shop he owned.

The Fukuoka District Court's ruling was in line with the demands of prosecutors.

Michio Honda was accused of sexually assaulting and being involved in other forms of sexual misconduct between 2017 and 2022 by falsely claiming to be a member of a crime syndicate and holding a traditional Japanese sword to at least one victim's neck.

Honda's defense had sought his acquittal, saying that the interactions were consensual.

© KYODO