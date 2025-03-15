American man arrested for staying at Iwakuni city hall for over 10 hours

Police in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, arrested a 41-year-old American man who refused to leave city hall on Friday night after he stayed there for more than 10 hours over a passport issuance argument.
According to police, the man who lives in Iwakuni and claims to work in sales, visited city hall at around 1 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported. City hall staff told police that the man got angry after being denied a passport application document, even though he was told that passport procedures are handled by the U.S. consulate or embassy.
The man refused to comply with requests from staff to leave and remained in the lobby until 11:30 p.m. when police took him into custody.
Police quoted the man as saying, "I said I was going home.”© Japan Today
5 Comments
JJE
Idiot of the week award.
Marco
The usual American angry with all world
factchecker
Deport this d head
NOMINATION
Probably broke and did this for a free flight home. Don't city halls close at like 5 or 6? Too much patience to take him into custody many hours after closing.
Deo Gratias
I'm kind of surprised that they waited till 11 o'clock at night before finally taking him away.
quercetum
Why was he denied the passport application document?
This probably wouldn’t have happened if the clerk hadn’t made a big X gesture with her arms while shaking her head and talked to him like he was a crazy
or if she hadn’t refused to answer in Japanese after he made effort to speak Japanese being in Japan.