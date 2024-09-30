 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Sadeugra
crime

Japanese 'sugar baby' given reduced prison sentence

2 Comments
NAGOYA

A high court on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old Japanese woman to eight years and six months in prison for defrauding three men out of a total of 155 million yen on a dating app, a six-month reduction from the previous ruling.

The Nagoya High Court handed down the reduced sentence to Mai Watanabe, known by the moniker "Itadaki Joshi Riri-chan," literally "Sugar Baby Riri," as damages had been paid on her behalf to one of the victims. The court upheld a fine of 8 million yen.

The compensation of 18 million yen was paid after a lower court ruling in April by a former host club staff member who had received money from Watanabe. The staff member is also currently on trial after being arrested last year for receiving the money Watanabe defrauded from the victims.

"The damage you inflicted on the victims is not limited to money," Presiding Judge Mihoko Tanabe told Watanabe after handing down the ruling. "I would like you to think again about how to compensate the victims in the future."

According to the high court ruling, Watanabe cheated three men out of a total of 155 million yen between 2021 and 2023. Watanabe was also convicted of evading income tax and selling a manual she penned to a woman on how to scam men out of money.

The ruling came after Watanabe's defense counsel appealed the Nagoya District Court ruling, saying the sentence was too severe.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

2 Comments
Login to comment

The picture of the Sugar Baby should have been included in the story.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

get 155 millions, pay back 18. Get reduced 8 yr sentenced, wow 'being a sugar baby' really works. I want to be a Sugar Daddy when i grow up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel