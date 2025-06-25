 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after kicking girlfriend who demanded to see his smartphone

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 19-year-old girlfriend after they got into an argument when she demanded to see his smartphone.

According to police, the incident occurred at the girl’s home between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, TBS reported. The man, who is a university student, is accused of kicking his girlfriend in the stomach. 

The girl told police she suspected him of cheating and demanded to see his smartphone so she could see a record of his calls.

The girl was kicked several times in the stomach and grabbed around the neck, but was not seriously injured, police said.

A neighbor called 110 and reported a woman was screaming. Police went to the house and after questioning the couple, arrested the man on Tuesday night.

