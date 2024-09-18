 Japan Today
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile phone shop in Sidon, Lebanon, on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Hassan Hankir
Exploding walkie-talkies in Lebanon may have been made by Japanese firm

OSAKA

A Japanese communication equipment maker said Thursday that walkie-talkies which simultaneously exploded in Lebanon the previous day may have been a discontinued model it formerly sold, but with modified batteries.

Osaka-based Icom Inc said it is investigating details including its overseas distribution network, after the walkie-talkies detonated in and around the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday, killing 20 and injuring over 250 people.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that they are fakes, but there is also a chance the products are our IC-V82 model," said Icom director Yoshiki Enomoto. The company sold some 160,000 units of the model domestically and overseas before terminating sales in 2014.

Images of the devices showing severe explosion damage to their battery area indicate the power packs may have been replaced with ones that were modified to explode, Enomoto said.

While Icom has business units in Europe, it is not clear how the products ended up in the Middle East, the company said.

"It is difficult to determine the distribution channels without checking the serial numbers" of the products, Enomoto said.

Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah often used the devices, according to Reuters, with the explosions following a similar incident on Tuesday when multiple pagers blew up at the same time.

Interesting! It's great to see Icon Inc admitting they made the product before discontinuation in 2014.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Pagers now walkie talkies, whatever else anyone may say to ones responsible those are quite impressive works

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It's great to see Icon Inc admitting they made the product

What's so great about it? What did they "admit"?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Full panic mode even when it's not even their fault

https://www.icom.co.jp/news/8108/

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Damn cheek sullying the name of a company by tampering with their products to do dirty deeds! Icom should sue the Israeli government!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I must say it is interesting to see a terrorist group complaining about them being terrorized.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"What's so great about it? What did they "admit"? Data

Some companies try to distance themselves from a problem as much as they can. But here Icom says the walkie-talkies are our discontinued product that's what is great. It's called ethics.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

5 Innocent children were killed so far by these explosions. nothing " Great " about ending the life of a child regardless, It Is A Murder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not great trajectory. It will be copied and soon exploding microwave ovens, refrigerators, shoes, underwear, toothpast, iPhones etc

1 ( +1 / -0 )

5 Innocent children were killed so far by these explosions. nothing " Great " about ending the life of a child regardless, It Is A Murder.

Murder? Not even close. It’s not even manslaughter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How's that for explosive market exposure Icom?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

