Exploding walkie-talkies in Lebanon may have been made by Japanese firm

A Japanese communication equipment maker said Thursday that walkie-talkies which simultaneously exploded in Lebanon the previous day may have been a discontinued model it formerly sold, but with modified batteries.

Osaka-based Icom Inc said it is investigating details including its overseas distribution network, after the walkie-talkies detonated in and around the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday, killing 20 and injuring over 250 people.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that they are fakes, but there is also a chance the products are our IC-V82 model," said Icom director Yoshiki Enomoto. The company sold some 160,000 units of the model domestically and overseas before terminating sales in 2014.

Images of the devices showing severe explosion damage to their battery area indicate the power packs may have been replaced with ones that were modified to explode, Enomoto said.

While Icom has business units in Europe, it is not clear how the products ended up in the Middle East, the company said.

"It is difficult to determine the distribution channels without checking the serial numbers" of the products, Enomoto said.

Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah often used the devices, according to Reuters, with the explosions following a similar incident on Tuesday when multiple pagers blew up at the same time.

