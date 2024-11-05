Japan births fall under 330,000 in Jan-June, down 6.3% from 2023

The number of births in Japan in 2024 is likely to fall under 700,000 for the first time after government data showed Tuesday that the figure in the first half fell 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 329,998.
The figure for the first six months of this year, which does not include foreigners, reflects the birth rate remaining at record lows in the past years, as more people choose not to marry or delay marriage and having children until later in life.
The number of deaths in the first half increased 1.8 percent from the same period last year to 800,274, and the natural decrease, subtracted from the number of births, stood at 470,276, according to the data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
With its population declining for the 15th consecutive year in 2023, Japan faces labor shortages that threaten the sustainability of social security systems, such as health care and pensions, while local government services could collapse.
The government seeks to raise the birth rate by expanding child care allowances and providing benefits for taking parental leave, among other measures, as it considers the period up until the early 2030s the "last chance" to reverse the birthrate crisis.
The comparable number of births in the first half of 2023 was 352,240, with a full-year total of 727,277.
Preliminary data released by the ministry in August showed that the number of babies born in Japan, including to foreigners, as well as to Japanese citizens residing overseas, fell 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 350,074 in the January to June period.© KYODO
sakurasuki
With long work hours and employee being punished for taking parental leave, Japan still wondering why number of babies declined?
ebisen
Japan is currently both aged and overpopulated and that's the reason it can't sustain the society into an improved birth rate. When was the last time you saw someone giving up his or her seat to a pregnant lady, despite the pendant she's wearing informing everyone about? Almost never? Yes, extrapolate that to the rest of the child bearing and rearing period, and that's about the help you'll ever get.
"Excluding foreigners" - luckily they don't exclude Half's, so I did my part. Time to include foreigners better perhaps?
Dango bong
who wants to have a baby when prices are higher than salaries and you can't take a day off work?
pull your head out of your a** Japan
factchecker
Fewer humans on the planet is a good thing.
garymalmgren
This is not a problem for Japan alone.
ALL developed countries (Australia is a 1.5 live births per woman) and most developing countries (India etc) are facing a dramatic population decline and not one has reversed it.
Any theory of why Japan is facing this problem and how it should deal with it should be weighed against what we see in other countries.
Korea has a low birth rate along with active outward immigration. Yet those Koreans who settle in a new country emulate the low birth rate trend at home.
Every trick in the book has been tried and failed.
Countries that have a reasonable population growth are actually achieving that by inward immigration. That however is just a gap filling fix.
virusrex
The government: We've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas.
JeffLee
That's not true. Canada isn't. The population grew 3.2 percent last year, faster than just about any nation on earth. I've watched the population double in my lifetime. And that's causing a series of intractable crises: very limited access to an overburdened healthcare system, overcrowded public schools, housing crisis affecting everyone but the very rich, etc., strained infrasture for which there are few funds or resources for upgrades.
Japan, with its gradually declilning population, has no such crises. Affordable housing, easily available healthcare when and where you need it, constantly improving infrastructure and environment.
It's a myth that developed countries need to pump up their populations to "susutain" themselves. It's a theory, and one that was constructed in the interests of the rich and powerful. The real-world reality is very different. Take a look also at UK and Germany. Japan would create lots more problems than it solves with large-scale immigration.