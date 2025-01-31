 Japan Today
Japan's aging population has led to labor shortages increasingly tackled by allowing more foreign workers into the country. Image: AFP/File
national

Japan records biggest jump in foreign workers in 2024

TOKYO

Japan saw its biggest year-on-year jump in foreign workers since records began, government data showed Friday, as the country seeks to address labor shortages exacerbated by its aging population.

In October 2024, the nation's foreign workforce stood at 2.3 million -- an increase of around 254,000 people from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed.

That marks the biggest jump since records began in 2008, and is the latest in a series of annual record-breaking increases.

The total has jumped around threefold from a decade ago, in 2014, when the number of foreign workers stood at 788,000.

Japan has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco, according to the World Bank, and its relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labor shortages.

Friday's data showed Vietnamese, Chinese and Filipinos were the top three nationalities in Japan's foreign labor force.

Among the most common jobs held by foreign workers were positions in the manufacturing, hospitality, and retail sectors.

A "technical intern" program continued to account for a sizable portion of the foreign workforce, at 20.4 percent.

The state-sponsored scheme is ostensibly an attempt by Japan to give participants from countries such as China and Vietnam specialised experience to use in their home countries.

But critics have long called it a "backdoor" source of foreign labor in a conservative nation loath to officially acknowledge it is open to immigrants.

The intern program has also been long dogged by allegations of discrimination and physical abuse.

LOL.... the very next story on JT..

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/man-arrested-for-stabbing-acquaintance-on-street-in-osaka

Yet another Vietnamese stabbing. Wake up Japan!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

20% are basically slave labor. Let’s call it as it is. Cheap 3rd world labor. Disgusting.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

@Mr Kipling

Because there are never any reports of Japanese people committing crimes.

If anything, a Vietnamese person is much more likely to be on the receiving end of illegal working conditions and workplace harassment than commit crimes themselves.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

