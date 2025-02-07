Ishiba says Trump isn’t as frightening in person as on TV

President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister said Friday he was excited to meet a television celebrity like U.S. President Donald Trump.

“On television, he is frightening, but he was actually very sincere,” the prime minister said.

Ishiba also said he wasn’t using their White House meeting to “suck up” to the U.S. president.

Ishiba was asked during their joint news conference about Japan potentially imposing tariffs on U.S. goods, since Trump didn’t rule out doing similar to Japan.

The prime minister, grinning, said his official answer was no.

Trump laughed and said he liked that answer.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.