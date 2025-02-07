 Japan Today
President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Image: AP/Alex Brandon
politics

Ishiba says Trump isn’t as frightening in person as on TV

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japanese Prime Minister said Friday he was excited to meet a television celebrity like U.S. President Donald Trump.

“On television, he is frightening, but he was actually very sincere,” the prime minister said.

Ishiba also said he wasn’t using their White House meeting to “suck up” to the U.S. president.

Ishiba was asked during their joint news conference about Japan potentially imposing tariffs on U.S. goods, since Trump didn’t rule out doing similar to Japan.

The prime minister, grinning, said his official answer was no.

Trump laughed and said he liked that answer.

3 Comments
Oh yes, trump's frightening policies are quite sincere.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That's because he graciously waits until the next day before declaring Okinawa the 51st state.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

As a male, Ishiba has less reason to be afraid of Trump.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

