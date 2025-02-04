China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods

China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in a swift response to new U.S. duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world's top two economies as President Donald Trump sought to punish China for not halting the flow of illicit drugs.
Trump's additional 10% tariff across all Chinese imports into the U.S. came into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
Within minutes, China's Finance Ministry said it would impose levies of 15% for U.S. coal and LNG and 10% for crude oil, farm equipment and some autos. The new tariffs on U.S. exports will start on Feb 10, the ministry said.
China also said it was starting an anti-monopoly investigation in Alphabet Inc's Google, while including both PVH Corp, the holding company for brands including Calvin Klein, and U.S. biotechnology company Illumina on its "unreliable entities list".
Separately, China's Commerce Ministry and its Customs Administration said it is imposing export controls on tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium-related items to "safeguard national security interests". China controls much of the world's supply of such rare earths that are critical for the clean energy transition.
Trump on Monday suspended his threat of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada at the last minute, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighbouring countries.
But there was no such reprieve for China, and a White House spokesperson said Trump would not be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping until later in the week.
During his first term in 2018, Trump initiated a brutal two-year trade war with China over its massive U.S. trade surplus, with tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods upending global supply chains and damaging the world economy.
To end that trade war, China agreed in 2020 to spend an extra $200 billion a year on U.S. goods but the plan was derailed by the COVID pandemic and its annual trade deficit had widened to $361 billion, according to Chinese customs data released last month.
"The trade war is in the early stages, so the likelihood of further tariffs is high," Oxford Economics said in a note as it downgraded its China economic growth forecast.
Trump warned he might increase tariffs on China further unless Beijing stemmed the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the United States.
"China hopefully is going to stop sending us fentanyl, and if they're not, the tariffs are going to go substantially higher," he said on Monday.
China has called fentanyl America's problem and said it would challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization and take other countermeasures, but also left the door open for talks.
Stocks in Hong Kong pared gains after China's retaliation.
“Unlike Canada and Mexico, it is clearly harder for the U.S. and China to agree on what Trump demands economically and politically. The previous market optimism on a quick deal still looks uncertain," said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.
"Even if the two countries can agree on some issues, it is possible to see tariffs being used as a recurrent tool, which can be a key source of market volatility this year."© Thomson Reuters 2025.
2 Comments
Login to comment
John-San
Trump will cave in like with 25% tariffs. For a bloke who loves Tariffs it seems like it a love hate relationship he got going because nothing else is working out for him LOL. How that War with Russia going?that right Trump sent more missiles. lol great way to end a war in 24 hour. He must mean 24 months lol. How that cost cutting going that right the federal judge told him he can’t do it with the law being changed. How the fentanyl imports going ? He won’t do nothing about the 200 billion of coke being imported because if that stop the financial sector, entertainment sector and the business sector would come to sudden halt overnight. It seem the USA needs it coke but not the fentanyl lol
Tokyo Guy
MAGA: "They'll cave soon, there's more of us than them!"
Bystander: "Actually their population is around four times ours"
MAGA: "Ooh, fancy-pants educated person thinks he knows things!"
Fos
Washington is inciting anti-China sentiments by any means and play dishonestly.
It would be great if all these countries who have threatened would respond appropriately just like China did.
The problem is the US refuses to change and accept the fact that it’s no longer the sole hegemon.
Asia welcomes China because China is part of Asia, unlike the United States of America
Volsi
Good job China!