Self-described Nazi becomes first person jailed in Australia for performing outlawed salute

A self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate on Friday to spend one month behind bars.
Jacob Hersant, 25, is also the first person in Victoria state to be convicted of performing the Nazi salute. The gesture has been outlawed nationwide since he committed the offense.
He was convicted in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month of performing the salute before news cameras outside the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27, 2023. Hersant had just avoided a prison sentence on a conviction for causing violent disorder. Performing a Nazi salute had been outlawed by the state parliament days earlier.
Magistrate Brett Sonnet allowed Hersant to remain free on bail after he was convicted until Friday, when he was sentenced to one month in prison.
He faced a potential maximum sentence of 12 months in prison plus a 24,000 Australian dollar ($16,025) fine.
Hersant’s lawyer, Tim Smartt, said the sentence would be appealed and he would apply for bail in a higher court pending an appeal hearing.
Smartt said Hersant should not be jailed for a non-violent act.
“It’s not justified sending a 25-year-old to prison. That is wrong,” Smartt told the magistrate.
Sonnet said a prison sentence was appropriate.
“If there was physical violence, then I would have imposed a sentence close to the maximum penalty,” Sonnet said. “The accused sought to promote Nazi ideology in the public arena and the court is satisfied he took advantage of the media to disseminate extreme political views.”
Hersant was a member of the National Socialist Network, an organization that promoted white supremacy, deportation of immigrants and far-right actors, Sonnet said.
While performing the salute last year, he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and said, “Australia for the white man.”
Sonnet said his words were “clearly racist and seek to promote white supremacy in Australia.”
“Put bluntly, the white man is not superior to any other race of people,” Sonnet said.
Hersant’s lawyers had argued that his comments and salute were protected by an implied constitutional freedom of political communication.
On his way into court on Friday, Hersant maintained he had a right to express his political views.
“We’re going to argue that the law is constitutionally invalid and it’s emotional and it’s anti-white,” Hersant told reporters. “It’s my political view and I think it’s a good fight for us to have an argument in court saying these laws are invalid.”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mr Kipling
That's a difficult one. Which is more stupid the Nazi or the law in Australia?
Tokyo Guy
Should have moved to the US, where he would have become a prominent figure in the republican party.
NCIS Reruns
He obviously belongs in a psychiatric treatment facility.
Blacklabel
so butthurt.
that type of nonsensical rhetoric cost your team the election.
Blacklabel
And it also cost you all your posting history on your profile.
That super “rare” 404 error that supposedly only one guy gets but that several “new” users seem to suffer.
mist1
More good news from Australia. Great!
Toblerone
so butthurt.
that type of nonsensical rhetoric cost your team the election.
They just don’t learn.
PTownsend
National Socialist Network sounds a lot like the US Republican Party, and its billionaire establishment backers pushing Project 2025. The current US president as a candidate running for office claimed he's going to set up detention centers for those he deems "enemy within" and others, on his way to the election he and his backers verbally assailed several different non-white groups, bringing cheers from his beer-free rally attendees. With Trump in charge the tyranny of the majority, which includes many white supremacists looks to become nastier than they've ever been.
Blacklabel
But Truuuuuuuump.
on totally unrelated articles.
will it ever stop here?
I think it’s time to review some policies.
Bad Haircut
Stupid result and a bad law. This guy is an idiot, but no worse than the Marxists who wave Soviet flags and get off scot-free for glorifying people responsible for killing far more people than the Nazis, but they get a free pass.
dutch
The same predictable post that got the poster banned remains glaringly up.
We see you, mods.
We see you.