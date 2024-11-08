 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Nazi Salute
Tim Smartt, the lawyer for Jacob Hersant, arrives at Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 8, 2024, for Hersant's sentencing after he was convicted for performing the Nazi salute. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)
world

Self-described Nazi becomes first person jailed in Australia for performing outlawed salute

11 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia

A self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate on Friday to spend one month behind bars.

Jacob Hersant, 25, is also the first person in Victoria state to be convicted of performing the Nazi salute. The gesture has been outlawed nationwide since he committed the offense.

He was convicted in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month of performing the salute before news cameras outside the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27, 2023. Hersant had just avoided a prison sentence on a conviction for causing violent disorder. Performing a Nazi salute had been outlawed by the state parliament days earlier.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet allowed Hersant to remain free on bail after he was convicted until Friday, when he was sentenced to one month in prison.

He faced a potential maximum sentence of 12 months in prison plus a 24,000 Australian dollar ($16,025) fine.

Hersant’s lawyer, Tim Smartt, said the sentence would be appealed and he would apply for bail in a higher court pending an appeal hearing.

Smartt said Hersant should not be jailed for a non-violent act.

“It’s not justified sending a 25-year-old to prison. That is wrong,” Smartt told the magistrate.

Sonnet said a prison sentence was appropriate.

“If there was physical violence, then I would have imposed a sentence close to the maximum penalty,” Sonnet said. “The accused sought to promote Nazi ideology in the public arena and the court is satisfied he took advantage of the media to disseminate extreme political views.”

Hersant was a member of the National Socialist Network, an organization that promoted white supremacy, deportation of immigrants and far-right actors, Sonnet said.

While performing the salute last year, he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and said, “Australia for the white man.”

Sonnet said his words were “clearly racist and seek to promote white supremacy in Australia.”

“Put bluntly, the white man is not superior to any other race of people,” Sonnet said.

Hersant’s lawyers had argued that his comments and salute were protected by an implied constitutional freedom of political communication.

On his way into court on Friday, Hersant maintained he had a right to express his political views.

“We’re going to argue that the law is constitutionally invalid and it’s emotional and it’s anti-white,” Hersant told reporters. “It’s my political view and I think it’s a good fight for us to have an argument in court saying these laws are invalid.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

11 Comments
Login to comment

That's a difficult one. Which is more stupid the Nazi or the law in Australia?

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Should have moved to the US, where he would have become a prominent figure in the republican party.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

He obviously belongs in a psychiatric treatment facility.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Should have moved to the US, where he would have become a prominent figure in the republican party.

so butthurt.

that type of nonsensical rhetoric cost your team the election.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

And it also cost you all your posting history on your profile.

That super “rare” 404 error that supposedly only one guy gets but that several “new” users seem to suffer.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

More good news from Australia. Great!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Should have moved to the US, where he would have become a prominent figure in the republican party.

so butthurt. 

that type of nonsensical rhetoric cost your team the election.

They just don’t learn.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

National Socialist Network, an organization that promoted white supremacy, deportation of immigrants and far-right actors, Sonnet said.

National Socialist Network sounds a lot like the US Republican Party, and its billionaire establishment backers pushing Project 2025. The current US president as a candidate running for office claimed he's going to set up detention centers for those he deems "enemy within" and others, on his way to the election he and his backers verbally assailed several different non-white groups, bringing cheers from his beer-free rally attendees. With Trump in charge the tyranny of the majority, which includes many white supremacists looks to become nastier than they've ever been.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

But Truuuuuuuump.

on totally unrelated articles.

will it ever stop here?

I think it’s time to review some policies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Stupid result and a bad law. This guy is an idiot, but no worse than the Marxists who wave Soviet flags and get off scot-free for glorifying people responsible for killing far more people than the Nazis, but they get a free pass.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The same predictable post that got the poster banned remains glaringly up.

We see you, mods.

We see you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo